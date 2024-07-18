Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Trading 3.4% Higher

Thermwood Co. (OTCMKTS:TOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.
Thermwood Trading Down 3.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90.
About Thermwood
Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thermwood
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Thermwood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermwood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.