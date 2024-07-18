Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Trading 3.4% Higher

Thermwood Co. (OTCMKTS:TOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Thermwood Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90.

About Thermwood

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders.

