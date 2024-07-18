The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $180.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.96.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

