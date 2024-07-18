The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share.
The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $180.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.96.
The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on PNC
Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group
In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The PNC Financial Services Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Microsoft Stock: If You’re Still On The Fence, Read This
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Airline Giant Beats EPS Expectations, Signals Capacity Cuts
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.