The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share.
The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PNC traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $180.09. 456,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.96. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $180.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The PNC Financial Services Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why This Leading Health Stock is a Buy No Matter the Market Move
Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.