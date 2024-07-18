The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $180.09. 456,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.96. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $180.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.96.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

