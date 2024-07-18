The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Raised to $28.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PNTG. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

PNTG opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.01.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.01 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 2,462,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,340,000 after buying an additional 625,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,505,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,465,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 31,369 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

