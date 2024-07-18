The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,792 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Kroger worth $50,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kroger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,453,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,653,000 after purchasing an additional 214,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,592,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,546,000 after purchasing an additional 503,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,863,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,739,000 after buying an additional 118,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

KR traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,052. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

