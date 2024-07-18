The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 135,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,817. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.