The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,218,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O'connell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,132 shares of company stock valued at $654,003 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GAP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the second quarter worth $5,643,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in GAP by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 91,151 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of GAP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPS opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.38.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GAP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

