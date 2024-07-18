The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $28,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clorox by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1,525.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,576 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.31. 906,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,554. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

