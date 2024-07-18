The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,310,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 13,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,217. Boeing has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

