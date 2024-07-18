The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.55. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.4 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after buying an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after buying an additional 1,046,298 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $55,543,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after buying an additional 941,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

