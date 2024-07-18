Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 9.9% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $810.95 million and approximately $27.48 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000627 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,010,432,708 coins and its circulating supply is 989,878,582 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

