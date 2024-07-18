Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 115 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in SAP were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in SAP by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.13. 532,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.83. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $206.34.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

