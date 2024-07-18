Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 26,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
ERIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.
NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,808,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,573,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.81.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.
