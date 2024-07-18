TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

SNX stock opened at $117.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.25. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,053. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after buying an additional 1,331,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $79,506,000. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $77,858,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $57,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

