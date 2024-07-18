TD Securities Cuts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$12.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.33.

Superior Plus Trading Down 0.4 %

SPB stock opened at C$8.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.40. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$8.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Insider Transactions at Superior Plus

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

