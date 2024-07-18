Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Research analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.61.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,306,000 after acquiring an additional 478,676 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 136,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 354,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 70,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.