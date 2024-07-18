Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $24.36. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sweetgreen shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 193,171 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sweetgreen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

In related news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sweetgreen news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 476,998 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter valued at $29,105,000. Teca Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 769,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $8,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

