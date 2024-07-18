SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Susquehanna

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SunPower from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Get SunPower alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPWR

SunPower Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Shares of SPWR opened at $2.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $441.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.85. SunPower has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in SunPower by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.