Substratum Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.01 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,661.66 or 0.99909428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000970 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00072441 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023924 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

