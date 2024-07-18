STP Price Tops $0.0443 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $85.99 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009433 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.02 or 1.00026462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00072224 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04480506 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $3,971,059.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

