StockNews.com Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PAYC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $160.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $374.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.30.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $300,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,017,858 shares in the company, valued at $464,327,631.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $300,027.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,017,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,327,631.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,750 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

