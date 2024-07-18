StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Westwater Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $32.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.