StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Price Performance
Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.38.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
