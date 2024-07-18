Stifel Nicolaus Cuts RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target to $7.00

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.59.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RPC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RPC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,684,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after acquiring an additional 579,638 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,998,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 777,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 188,377 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

