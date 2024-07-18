Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of €32.83 ($35.69).

Stevanato Group Stock Down 1.6 %

STVN opened at €21.67 ($23.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.12.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €261.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 835,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after buying an additional 106,024 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,371,000 after buying an additional 348,728 shares during the period. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth about $17,655,000.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

