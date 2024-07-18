State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,614 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $29,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,310,000 after buying an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $221,858,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,815,000 after buying an additional 47,175 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $892,937.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,421,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $264,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $892,937.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,421,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,247 shares of company stock worth $55,132,713. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.2 %

Cloudflare stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,475. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

