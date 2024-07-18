State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Ball worth $23,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Ball Stock Up 0.0 %

BALL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 463,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,248. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.