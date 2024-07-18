State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 106,244 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,244 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of General Motors worth $72,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.0% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 39.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,098,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,634,334. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GM

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.