State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 103,495 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,495 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Marathon Oil worth $26,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after buying an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,850,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,806,000 after buying an additional 825,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after buying an additional 556,566 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,467,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,466,000 after buying an additional 487,514 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $29.38. 3,231,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,980. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

