State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $64.41 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Hilton Worldwide worth $64,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

