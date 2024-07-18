State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.21 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,607 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $28,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,209,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after buying an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,628,000 after buying an additional 295,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,268,000 after buying an additional 292,966 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.19. 1,316,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

