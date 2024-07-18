State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.86 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $25,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.41. 363,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $175.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.55.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

