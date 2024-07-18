State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.76 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $23,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $302,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $226,266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after acquiring an additional 465,223 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 420,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,522,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.38.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $116.59. 1,292,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

