State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.18 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Loews worth $23,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $511,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Loews by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,259,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,210,000 after buying an additional 37,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Loews by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,191,000 after buying an additional 266,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,496,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Loews by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 570,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,698,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 141,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $60.25 and a 12 month high of $81.11.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $3,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,314,614.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

