State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.87 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $21,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PTC by 1,409.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PTC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PTC by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,537,000 after purchasing an additional 166,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $177,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,408.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $2,854,951 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PTC traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,119. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.