State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $22,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 648,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,186. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

