State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 463,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,117 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $52,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $121.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,557. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $124.01.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

