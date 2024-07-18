State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 57,734 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,734 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $55,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AEP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.81. 766,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,287. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $94.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

