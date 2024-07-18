State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,942 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $82,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,113.36.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $7.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,036.04. 144,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,563. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,014.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,040.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

