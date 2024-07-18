SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded down $8.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.60. 794,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $540.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $569.98.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.