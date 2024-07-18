SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 14,109,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 46,884,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

