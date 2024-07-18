Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $275.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.70. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

