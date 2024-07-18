Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,868. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. TD Cowen lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.38.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

