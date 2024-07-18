SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Position Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,461 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of SiTime worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,110,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 12,108.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $91,439.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,508,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $91,439.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,508,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121,236.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $6,926,104. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

SiTime Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ SITM traded down $6.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.33. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $165.11.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

