Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $75.50 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $189.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.