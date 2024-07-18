Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $5.40 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SGHT. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.70.

SGHT stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $406.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.74. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 13.01.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $31,391.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,738.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $70,817.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,446.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $31,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,738.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,840 shares of company stock valued at $290,061. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

