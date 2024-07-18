Short Interest in Kellanova (NYSE:K) Grows By 7.3%

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 11,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $4,371,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,064,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,299,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $4,371,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,064,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,299,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,904,084 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,323,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.96. 2,201,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $68.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

