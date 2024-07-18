Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Rises By 6.5%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,477,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 2,326,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Karora Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

KRRGF opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

