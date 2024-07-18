Short Interest in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Rises By 6.5%

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 145,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

FCBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCBC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $42.73. 10,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,179. The stock has a market cap of $784.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 27.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

