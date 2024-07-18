Short Interest in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Expands By 8.5%

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 773,600 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 712,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,139,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EG traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $402.46. The stock had a trading volume of 95,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,818. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.65. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $343.36 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Group will post 61.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

EG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

